BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCAB stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

