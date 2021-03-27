Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Decreases By 88.2%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 268,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $57,942.00. Also, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

