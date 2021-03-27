NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,788.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00910237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.93 or 0.00363096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001168 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

