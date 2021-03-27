Time New Bank (TNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $517,348.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

