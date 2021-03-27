First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FJP opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.