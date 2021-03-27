Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Increases By 290.2%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 290.2% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $67.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 678.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

