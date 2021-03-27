Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 320,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $391,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

