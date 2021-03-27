ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

AME opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,343 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

