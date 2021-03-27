ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.97 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

