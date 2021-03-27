ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.16% of ArcBest worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $70.72 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

