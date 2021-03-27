Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 170,394 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,857 shares of company stock worth $1,859,107 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 122.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

