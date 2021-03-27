Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

