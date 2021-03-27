First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 571,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.31% of First American Financial worth $75,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $24,616,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

