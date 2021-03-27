Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $70,501.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 319,613 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

