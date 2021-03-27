Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

