Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 300 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

