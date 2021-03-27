Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

