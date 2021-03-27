Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

