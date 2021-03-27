Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

