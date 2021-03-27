Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.25 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $76,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

