Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of General Mills worth $197,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

