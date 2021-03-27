Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 11,508 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

