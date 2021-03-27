Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,056 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

