Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.