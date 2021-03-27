Valerie J. Miller Sells 1,582 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Valerie J. Miller sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $11,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.27 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $416.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sientra by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

