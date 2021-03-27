Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,328 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

