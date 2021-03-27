Alexander Waislitz Buys 53,500 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,062.50 ($14,330.36).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 81,734 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,832.91 ($21,309.22).
- On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 140,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,700.00 ($35,500.00).
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 70,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).
- On Friday, March 5th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,703 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).
- On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).
About Thorney Technologies
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.