Insider Selling: DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $15,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,006,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 209,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

