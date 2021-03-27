West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.92

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.92 and traded as high as C$83.46. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$80.53, with a volume of 853,596 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.98.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

