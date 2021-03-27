Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.49. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 201,642 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

