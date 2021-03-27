RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.81

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.81 and traded as high as C$19.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 691,129 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -96.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.