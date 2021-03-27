Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,761.45

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,761.45 ($23.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,836 ($23.99). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,822.50 ($23.81), with a volume of 3,359,325 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,761.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £34.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

