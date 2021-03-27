Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.00. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 230,218 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

