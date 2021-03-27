Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.03. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,212,541 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.