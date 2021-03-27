Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22.

On Thursday, March 18th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

