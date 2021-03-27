Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.