Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $64,075.65 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

