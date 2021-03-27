The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,333,000 after buying an additional 122,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

