Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $21.95 million and $1.84 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

