CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $99.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.12 or 0.00495519 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,876,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,575,631 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

