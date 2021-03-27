TTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00629977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

