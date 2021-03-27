Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.89.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
