Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

