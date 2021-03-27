Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on June 25th

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 157.65 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.50. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total transaction of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.