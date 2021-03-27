Curtiss-Wright Co. (CW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

