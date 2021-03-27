CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. CAI International has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

