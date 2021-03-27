American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 12,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

