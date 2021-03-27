HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 1.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

