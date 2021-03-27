Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.20 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of TME stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,857,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,734,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

