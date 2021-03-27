Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Up 548.3% in March

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 548.3% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN opened at $9.93 on Friday. Motion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

