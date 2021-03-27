First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

FAM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

