Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Drops By 72.7%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.
Great Eagle Company Profile
