Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Drops By 72.7%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

